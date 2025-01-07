The Rams placed Corum (forearm) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Corum will be sidelined for the entirety of the Rams' playoff run after he fractured his forearm in Los Angeles' 30-25 loss to Seattle in Week 18. The rookie third-round pick out of Michigan played in all 17 regular-season games but saw limited action behind lead back Kyren Williams in 2024, finishing with 28 carries for 207 yards to go with seven catches for 58 yards and no touchdowns. He also had some involvement on the Rams' return units, bringing back seven kickoffs for 186 yards. With Corum sidelined for the playoffs, Ronnie Rivers will likely be tasked with playing a handful of snaps per game behind Williams.