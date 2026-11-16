Corum rushed 17 times for 100 yards and a touchdown and brought in three of four targets for 19 yards in the Rams' 34-6 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Corum was far more productive than backfield mate Kyren Williams, who he outpaced by five carries and 77 rushing yards. It was the fourth straight game with double-digit carries and a touchdown for Corum, with Sunday's score coming from one yard out early in the third quarter. Corum has at least 73 rushing yards in three of the last four contests, and it remains to be seen if Sunday's division of labor will have any sticking power when Los Angeles returns to action following a Week 11 bye in a Week 12 home Thanksgiving Eve matchup against the Packers on Nov. 25.