Corum produced 42 yards on nine carries and reeled in both of his targets for 18 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 18-16 loss against the Cardinals.

Corum was only two touches behind the Rams' clear lead RB Kyren Williams, which marked the second-smallest gap between the two in a game this season. Moreover, Corum took advantage of Sunday's slightly expanded workload by reaching the end zone for the second time in as many contests. So far, his 56 touches have equated to 314 yards from scrimmage and two TDs, and he'll aim for another somewhat even split with Williams next Sunday at Las Vegas.