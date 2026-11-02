Corum rushed 11 times for 73 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in his only target in the Rams' 24-9 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Corum led the Rams in rushing yards despite logging five fewer carries than Kyren Williams, and like the latter, Corum was able to get into the end zone. Corum's score came early in the third quarter on a winding 23-yard run, his second in as many games. The third-year back now has double-digit carries in consecutive games for the second time this season, and he's averaging a career-best 5.2 yards per carry heading into a Week 9 road matchup against the Commanders next Sunday.