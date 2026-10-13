Corum rushed five times for 19 yards and a touchdown and brought in three of four targets for 53 yards in the Rams' 37-34 overtime loss to the Bills on Monday night.

Corum was 11 carries behind Kyren Williams, but the former managed to record his first rushing touchdown of the season on a one-yard run early in the second half. Corum also posted a season high in receiving yards with a big boost from a team-high 34-yard catch, making it a serviceable fantasy night overall. Corum is likely to continue in a complementary role during a Week 6 divisional home matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday.