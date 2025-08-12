The Ravens hosted Scott for a workout over the weekend, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Scott did not play in 2024, but he spent the prior six years with the Eagles and finished the 2023 regular season with 20 carries for 86 yards and four catches (on six targets) for 52 yards across 15 games. The Ravens are looking to bolster their depth out of the backfield due to injuries to Keaton Mitchell (undisclosed), Rasheen Ali (undisclosed) and Marcus Major (concussion).