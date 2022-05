Dillon was waived by the Jets on Monday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Dillon re-upped with the Jets in January on a reserve/future contract after joining the squad in December, which followed his departure from the Vikings. The 25-year-old had spent the better part of the last three seasons with Minnesota, appearing in a total of four games and earning one reception on one target for six yards in that time span.