Johnson was waived by the Commanders on Monday, according to the team's official Twitter account.
Johnson made all 10 of his field goal attempts during his rookie season in 2021, so he could get another chance elsewhere this offseason. Joey Slye, Coach Ron Rivera's old friend from Carolina, will act as Washington's kicker this season.
