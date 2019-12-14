Play

The Broncos promoted Sizer to the 53-man roster Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The Broncos' depth at defensive end is slim, as Derek Wolfe (elbow) is on IR while DeMarcus Walker (ankle) and Adam Gotsis (elbow) are ruled out and Dre'Mont Jones (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. The undrafted rookie out of Colorado State could have an immediate role on defense if Jones can't go.

