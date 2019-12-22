Play

Sizer (coach's decision) won't suit up in Sunday's clash with Detroit.

Sizer was promoted to the active roster via the practice squad ahead of Week 15, and saw five defensive snaps in the game. It's a surprise that Sizer won't play given the fact that the Broncos are so depleted at the defensive end position. Only Dre'Mont Jones and Shelby Harris are active at the position for Week 16.

