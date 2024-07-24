As expected, Dulcich participated in practice Wednesday, Ryan McFadden of The Denver Post reports.

Per McFadden, Dulcich made his mark during Wednesday's session by making a couple of nice catches during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11drills. Dulcich was limited to just two regular-season appearances in 2023 as he dealt with hamstring and foot issues, but if he's able to stay clear of significant injury concerns ahead of Week 1, the 2022 third-rounder has a chance to carve out a key pass-catching role in a Denver tight end corps that also features Adam Trautman and Lucas Krull.