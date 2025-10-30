Mims (concussion) remained a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reports.

Mims will need to return to practice Friday to have any chance of clearing the NFL's five-step concussion protocol prior to Sunday's game against the Texans. If Mims sits out against Houston, Riley Moss could take over as Denver's punt returner, while more snaps would be available for Pat Bryant and Trent Sherfield at wide receiver behind Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin.