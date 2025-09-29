site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Sam Ehlinger: Inactive for MNF
Ehlinger (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Broncos.
Ehlinger will serve as the Broncos' emergency third quarterback behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham.
