Patrick secured six of seven targets for 113 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' 37-28 win over the Jets on Thursday.

Patrick paced the Broncos in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night, flashing excellent rapport with first-time starter Brett Rypien. While his seven-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter helped give Denver some breathing room after it was clinging to a 17-16 lead, Patrick's biggest grab of the night may have come on a 31-yard reception late in the fourth quarter that took the ball to the Jets' 22-yard line. Brandon McManus was subsequently able to close out the drive with a 53-yard field goal that erased a 27-25 deficit for the Broncos, giving them a lead they wouldn't relinquish. With Courtland Sutton (knee) out for the remainder of the season, Patrick could certainly be in line for a career year if he can keep up his current moment. He'll head into a Week 5 road matchup against the Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 11 with a 16-209-2 line over his first four contests.