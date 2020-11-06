Patrick (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, but head coach Vic Fangio said Friday that he believes the wide receiver will be able to play, Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reports.

Patrick has been limited in practice throughout the week after missing last week's game, but it appears his absence may be limited to just that one contest barring a setback in pregame warm-ups. Even at less than 100 percent, Patrick would have plenty of upside if he's able to suit up against a Falcons defense that's allowing over 300 passing yards per game.