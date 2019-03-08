Broncos' Tim Patrick: Tendered by Denver
The Broncos tendered Patrick on Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Patrick went from little-known former undrafted free agent to special-teams contributor to promising young target all in the course of a few months. He finished particularly strong with 19 receptions and a team-high 242 yards during the final four games of 2018. Patrick figures to be prominent component of Denver's young core of the future featuring Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton. That future may come right away depending on whether or not veteran Emmanuel Sanders returns to form in 2019.
More News
-
Broncos' Tim Patrick: Ends 2018 on high note•
-
Broncos' Tim Patrick: Back on field•
-
Broncos' Tim Patrick: Exits game with knee injury•
-
Broncos' Tim Patrick: Makes three catches in loss•
-
Broncos' Tim Patrick: Team's leading receiver in loss•
-
Broncos' Tim Patrick: Spearheads receiving corps in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.