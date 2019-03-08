The Broncos tendered Patrick on Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Patrick went from little-known former undrafted free agent to special-teams contributor to promising young target all in the course of a few months. He finished particularly strong with 19 receptions and a team-high 242 yards during the final four games of 2018. Patrick figures to be prominent component of Denver's young core of the future featuring Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton. That future may come right away depending on whether or not veteran Emmanuel Sanders returns to form in 2019.

