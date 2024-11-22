Allen (heel) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Allen had his full practice Thursday sandwiched between limited practices Wednesday and Friday, and he drawn the questionable tag heading into Sunday's AFC West showdown. If Allen is unable to play, Jordan Jackson and Eyioma Uwazurike would see an uptick in snaps at defensive end alongside starter John Franklin-Myers. Through 11 regular-season games, Allen has logged 42 tackles (24 solo), including 5.0 sacks, and one pass defensed.