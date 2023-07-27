Schwartz, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, returned to practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Schwartz started training camp on the Browns' active/non-football injury list and was limited during OTAs. It's unclear whether he will be ready to go for the Browns' opening preseason game against the Jets on Aug. 3 but he is trending in the right direction. The 2021 third-round pick is buried in the Browns' wide receiver depth chart and will compete for a roster spot heading into 2023. Schwartz had four catches for 51 yards in 11 games last year while playing 87 snaps on special teams.