Zappe was elevated to the Browns' active roster Saturday.

Zappe's elevation to the Browns' active roster provides depth at quarterback, as Shedeur Sanders (back) will likely be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. The Western Kentucky product started one game for Cleveland in 2024, completing 16 of 31 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. If Sanders is unable to play in Week 8, Zappe is expected to backup Dillon Gabriel.