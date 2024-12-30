Ford rushed six times for 22 yards with no targets as a receiver in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Dolphins. He left the game due to an ankle injury in the second quarter, and though he returned in the third period, he logged only one more snap.

Ford failed to replicate last week's sterling starting performance against a tougher defensive opponent, though that may have largely been due to an ankle injury he suffered in the second quarter. The third-year back's final carry came with just over six minutes remaining before halftime -- he was injured on that play and was deemed questionable to return shortly thereafter. Though Ford did re-enter the game near the start of the third quarter, he played only one more snap. As a result, veteran back D'Onta Foreman received 13 carries for 49 yards in Sunday's loss. If he's able to suit up in Week 18, Ford would likely remain in line to serve as one of the top rushing options for the 3-13 Browns with Nick Chubb (foot) sidelined for the remainder of the campaign. However, if the ankle issue proves too much for the 24-year-old to overcome, Foreman could get the start against a tough Ravens run defense.