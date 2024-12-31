Ford (ankle) was estimated as a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ford didn't take the field to begin Week 18 prep after he was forced out of this past Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Dolphins in the second quarter with the ankle injury. With both Ford and Pierre Strong (concussion) -- who was also a non-participant Tuesday -- banged up to begin Week 18 prep, the Browns signed John Kelly to their 53-man roster to provide another healthy option in the backfield along with D'Onta Foreman. The Browns could be relying heavily on Foreman to lead the ground attack in Saturday's season finale versus the Ravens if Ford is unable to play and if Strong can't clear the five-step concussion protocol before the weekend.