Avery was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers in Week 6.

This is the third elevation for Avery since he was signed to the practice squad after being waived by the Buccaneers in September. He's played on special teams only during his first two games on the active roster. In addition to a role on special teams, Avery will provide depth at cornerback, an area that's undergone recent change when the Browns traded Greg Newsome (hamstring) to the Jaguars for Tyson Campbell.