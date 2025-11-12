site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Tre Avery: Released by Cleveland
RotoWire Staff
The Browns waived Avery on Tuesday, per the team's official website.
Avery appeared in six games and recorded five tackles on special teams.
