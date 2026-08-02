Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Back at practice Sunday

Morrison (hamstring) was a full participant in Sunday's training camp practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Morrison missed the first three practices of training camp while tending to a lingering hamstring injury from the 2025 season, but he was back in action Sunday with no restrictions. Leg injuries limited the 2025 second-rounder to 10 regular-season games during his rookie year, finishing with 26 tackles (19 solo), four pass defenses and one fumble recovery. Morrison is projected to start opposite Zyon McCollum at outside cornerback, with Josh Hayes and Damarion Williams providing depth at the position.