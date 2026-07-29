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Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Remains hampered by hamstring

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Morrison remains limited in practice at training camp due to a hamstring injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Morrison worked off to the side with the training staff Wednesday after he initially suffered the strained hamstring during spring work. Morrison was a second-round pick last year and appeared in just 10 regular-season games as a rookie, making three starts. With Jamel Dean now in Pittsburgh, Morrison is expected to compete for a starting job at cornerback this summer.

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