Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Cleared to make NFL debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morrison (quadriceps) is active for Monday's game against the Texans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The rookie second-rounder missed the Bucs' regular-season opener against the Falcons due to a quadriceps injury. Morrison was a full participant in practice all week and has progressed enough in his recovery to make his NFL regular-season debut Monday. Morrison will likely see most of his work on special teams but could work in rotation with Zyon McCollum and Jamel Dean at outside corner.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Making NFL debut in Week 2?•
-
Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Logs full practice Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: NFL debut on hold•
-
Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Limited again Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Could practice Wednesday•