Morrison (quadriceps) is active for Monday's game against the Texans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The rookie second-rounder missed the Bucs' regular-season opener against the Falcons due to a quadriceps injury. Morrison was a full participant in practice all week and has progressed enough in his recovery to make his NFL regular-season debut Monday. Morrison will likely see most of his work on special teams but could work in rotation with Zyon McCollum and Jamel Dean at outside corner.