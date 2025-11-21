Irving (shoulder/foot) won't play Sunday at the Rams, but Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Friday that the running back is trending toward a return Week 13 against Arizona, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The Buccaneers have listed Irving as a limited participant in five straight practices, dating back to the beginning of last week. He'll miss another game, but he's reportedly making progress, and Bowles even acknowledged recent rumors by telling reports that Irving "didn't handle it well" when he was unable to practice or play. The implication seems to be that everything is going better now, though Irving will miss at least one more game when the Bucs face the Rams on Sunday night. Sean Tucker figures to get most of the carries after his three-TD outing last Sunday at Buffalo, with Rachaad White also having a role and likely taking most of the passing-down snaps.