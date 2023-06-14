White, who was present but didn't participate in Tuesday's minicamp session, is expected to be ready for training camp per head coach Todd Bowles, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. "His mindset is good," said Bowles. "I mean, it's just business. That's part of it. That takes care of itself. He'll be ready for training camp and he'll be good to go."

The star linebacker made an official trade request earlier this offseason, but true to statements made at the time, the team stood pat in its commitment to keeping White on the roster. While White's decision to watch Tuesday's practice from the sideline may well be related to his desire to minimize injury risk as he seeks out a lucrative long-term deal, Bowles' words convey confidence the fifth-year pro will be ready to roll once the final stretch of preparation for the regular season begins.