Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed Monday that White (forearm) will need surgery but is expected to return "at some point" later this season, Richard Silva of The Detroit News reports.

White broke his forearm during the first half of Sunday's 45-21 win over the Cardinals. He'll likely be placed on injured reserve over the coming days, but Campbell has at least left the door open for White to return this season once fully healthy. Malcolm Rodriguez figures to step into a starting role at linebacker for as long as White is sidelined.