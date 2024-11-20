Dean (hamstring) was a full participant Wednesday in the Buccaneers' first official practice of the week.

Dean's 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve opened Monday, and the 2019 third-round pick started the week out strong with a full practice Wednesday. If he's able to practice without limitations Thursday and Friday, there's a good chance he would be activated off IR and suit up against the Giants on Sunday. In the five games prior to his hamstring injury suffered in Week 6 against the Saints, Dean logged 42 tackles (32 solo) and four pass defenses.