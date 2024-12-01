Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Tryon-Shoyinka was able to log consecutive limited practices to end the week, but he earned the doubtful tag following Friday's session. Now that he's been ruled out, Tryon-Shoyinka will shift his focus on returning for Week 14 against the Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 8. Chris Braswell and Anthony Nelson (personal) are the top candidates to start at outside linebacker alongside Yaya Diaby for Sunday's game due to Tryon-Shoyinka's injury.