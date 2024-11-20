Evans (hamstring) officially was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Coach Todd Bowles relayed to Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site earlier Wednesday that Evans was trending toward a return to action for Sunday's visit to the Giants. A capped showing to begin Week 12 prep indicates Evans will ramp up his workload as the week continues, meaning his activity will be monitored closely to ensure Bowles' thoughts become a reality this weekend. In the end, Evans is seeking his first game action since aggravating a right hamstring strain Week 7 versus the Ravens, which so far has sidelined him for three contests.