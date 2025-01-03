Evans needs 85 yards Sunday against the Saints to tie Jerry Rice's record of 11 straight season with 1,000 receiving yards, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

In addition to the streak, Evans will earn a $3 million incentive if he catches five or more passes and records 85-plus yards. The Buccaneers aren't necessarily in position to force him the ball given that they need a win to lock up a playoff spot, but that could change in the second half if they pull away from the injury-riddled Saints. Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield said he's thinking about the milestone more than Evans is and believes the wideout will get the necessary numbers.