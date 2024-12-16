Evans had nine receptions on 11 targets for 159 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 40-17 win over the Chargers.

Evans showed no ill effects from the hamstring injury that limited him during the practice week, ripping off two long touchdown receptions in Sunday's lopsided victory. The nine receptions and 159 yards both marked new highs for the superstar wideout in 2024. Evans likely helped many fantasy managers advance in their respective playoff schedule, and he could be in for an encore against a middling Cowboys squad on Sunday Night Football in Week 16.