Evans brought in all seven targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 23-20 wild-card loss to the Commanders on Sunday night.

Frequently facing old nemesis Marshon Lattimore, Evans got the better of the veteran cornerback for once, including on his one-yard touchdown grab just before halftime. Evans finished the night with team-high totals in receptions, receiving yards and targets, a fitting follow-up to a regular season in which recorded 74 catches for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns over 14 games, and in which he tied Jerry Rice's record with an 11th consecutive 1,000-yard season. Evans clearly looks like he has plenty left in the tank as he heads into what is slated to be a contract year in 2025, during which he 's slated to earn $21 million in base salary and account for just over $26 million of the Buccaneers' cap.