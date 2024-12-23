Evans caught five of eight targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Cowboys.

Evans led the team in receiving yards despite catching only one pass in the second half. The star wide receiver has produced at least 68 receiving yards in five consecutive games since missing three due to a hamstring injury. He needs 182 receiving yards over Tampa Bay's last two games, starting with Week 17 against the Panthers, to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the 11th time in as many NFL regular seasons.