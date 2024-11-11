Shepard brought in one of three targets for seven yards and rushed once for three yards in the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Shepard was in on 44 snaps (72 percent) and couldn't do much with them, despite Mike Evans (hamstring) remaining out and Jalen McMillan active but not playing any snaps potentially due to his own hamstring issue. The veteran appears unable to serve as anything more than a tertiary option at this later stage of his career, as Shepard has just a 16-166-1 receiving line and 7-55 rushing tally over eight games.