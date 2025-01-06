Shepard (hamstring) brought in one of two targets for 11 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-19 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Shepard made his return from a one-game absence but had a quiet game during an afternoon on which the Saints made the Buccaneers' air attack work for every yard. The veteran wideout finished last in catches on the Bucs while also tying for the fewest amount of targets, but Shepard's experience could be key during a postseason run that begins with a wild-card matchup against the Commanders next Sunday night.