Shepard reverted to the Jets' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Shepard was on the field for 17 of the Jets' 32 offensive snaps as the team finished with a time possession of 17:15, and he failed to haul in his lone target from Geno Smith. It was the second time this season that the veteran wide receiver was promoted from the practice squad, and he's eligible for one more elevation before the Jets would be required to sign him to the active roster. Shepard could be brought up for Week 5 against the Browns on Oct. 11 if Adonai Mitchell (finger) is not cleared to play.