Byron Pringle: Declares for NFL Draft

Pringle has declared for the NFL Draft, opting to forego his final season at Kansas State, Kellis Robinett of the Wichita Eagle reports.

Pringle has been a huge part of the K-State's gameplan over the past two seasons, catching 69 passes for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns.

