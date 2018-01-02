Byron Pringle: Declares for NFL Draft
Pringle has declared for the NFL Draft, opting to forego his final season at Kansas State, Kellis Robinett of the Wichita Eagle reports.
Pringle has been a huge part of the K-State's gameplan over the past two seasons, catching 69 passes for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns.
