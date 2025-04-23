The Seahawks waived Young on Wednesday.
After appearing 16 regular-season games during the 2023 season, Young spent much of the 2024 campaign on injured reserve with a knee injury. A fourth-round pick just two years ago, Young turns 25 in June and will look for a fresh start elsewhere.
