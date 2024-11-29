Thompson (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson has missed the Cardinals' last two games due to an ankle injury, and after logging limited practices all week, his status for Sunday's game might not be known until the Cardinals announce their inactives approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. kickoff. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson will likely start at strong safety Sunday if Thompson is unable to play.