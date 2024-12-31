Thompson recorded six tackles (four solo) during the Cardinals' 13-9 loss to the Rams.

Thompson tied with Mack Wilson as the Cardinals' third leading tackler Saturday behind Kyzir White (eight) and Budda Baker (seven). Thompson has logged at least six combined tackles in nine of 14 games, and on the year he's up to 88 tackles (56 solo), three pass defenses and one fumble recovery. The 2019 fifth-round pick has an outside chance of reaching the tackling century mark in Arizona's regular-season finale against San Francisco next Sunday.