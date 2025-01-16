Melton played all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 51 tackles (36 solo), five pass defenses and one forced fumble.

Melton was one of seven rookies selected by the Cardinals during the 2024 NFL Draft, and the second-round cornerback out of Rutgers was arguably the most consistent. He finished third among Arizona's corners in combined tackles behind Garrett Williams (58) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (52). In addition to seeing heavy snaps with the Cardinals' first-team defense, Melton showed his value and versatility by serving as a gunner on special teams. Melton and fellow rookie corner Elijah Jones (ankle) will have an opportunity to earn a larger role in the Cardinals' defense in the offseason during OTAs, minicamp and training camp.