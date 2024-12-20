Melton (shin) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Melton appeared to be in jeopardy of missing the Cardinals' Week 16 contest after opening the week of practice with consecutive limited sessions due to a shin injury. The rookie corner from Rutgers then practiced in full Friday, indicating that he's already recovered from the injury. With Melton back at full health, he's expected to serve as one of the Cardinals' top rotational outside cornerbacks Sunday.