The Dolphins released Carter on Tuesday.
Carter did not record a single reception last season, as he appeared in just one game due to a concussion. The 2017 undrafted free agent will now look for a playing opportunity elsewhere, and while he shouldn't be expected to contribute on offense, he will bring great special teams value to wherever he ends up.
More News
-
Dolphins' Cethan Carter: Goes to IR with concussion•
-
Dolphins' Cethan Carter: Will miss fourth straight game•
-
Dolphins' Cethan Carter: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' Cethan Carter: Won't face Bengals•
-
Dolphins' Cethan Carter: Listed as non-participant•
-
Dolphins' Cethan Carter: Ruled out•