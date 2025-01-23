Bosa finished the 2024 regular season with 5.0 sacks among his 22 tackles (17 solo) in 14 appearances (nine starts).

Bosa's days as a dominant pass rusher appear to be behind him, as he has just 14.0 sacks over the past three regular seasons while being limited to 28 appearances over that span. He tacked on a sack in the playoffs, but that wasn't nearly enough to prevent the Chargers from crashing out with a 32-12 loss to the Texans in the wild-card round. The big-name pass rusher is under contract at a cap hit of $36.47 million for 2025, but the Chargers can get out of the deal with $11.11 million in dead cap space, and LA will likely take that out given Bosa's declining production in recent years after he compiled double-digit sack totals in four of his first six seasons.