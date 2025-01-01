Steele will receive "extra work" Sunday against Denver, though the specifics of his role aren't yet clear, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

The Chiefs will be resting most of their starters with the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC wrapped up. Isiah Pacheco almost certainly won't play since he's dealing with a rib injury, while Kareem Hunt -- who has been co-leading the backfield with Pacheco of late -- probably will see limited, if any, work as well. That would leave most of the running-back duties against the Broncos to Steele and Samaje Perine.