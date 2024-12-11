Butker (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

After the Chiefs designated him for return from injured reserve earlier Wednesday, Butker returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since sustaining a meniscus injury in early November that required a procedure. Per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, head coach Andy Reid was non-committal about Butker being added back to the roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, as the Chiefs presumably want to assess him in practice throughout the week before deciding on his status. If the Chiefs opt to keep Butker on IR this week, Matthew Wright would be in store for another turn as Kansas City's kicker.