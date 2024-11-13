Head coach Andy Reid noted Wednesday that Pacheco (fibula) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Bills, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Per Reid, Pacheco, who was designated to return from IR on Tuesday, will be gradually worked back into the mix, but at this stage it appears as though the running back won't be available for Week 11 action. If that's the case, Kareem Hunt will continue to lead Kansas City's backfield versus Buffalo, with Samaje Perineand Carson Steele working in complementary roles.